A plan for nine homes at St Ann’s Chapel in the Tamar Valley has been granted planning ‘permission in principle’ by Cornwall Council.
The application (PA25/01365) has been made by Petroc Court Developments Ltd to build on the site beside existing housing estate All Saints Park.
Planning agent Christopher Montagu argued on behalf of the applicant that the greenfield site “is suitable considering the adjoining developed context; the site will provide safe access to the highway network”.
Also, with new government housing targets, more homes would need to be built than are drawn up in existing Cornwall’s existing development plan, the Local Plan.
The site is currently an agricultural field, but part of it has been used since 2010 to store mobile catering equipment, caravans and vehicles.