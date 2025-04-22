Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on this morning (Tuesday) which has left a motorbike rider with life-changing injuries.
The collision happened at around 9am on the Victoria Road junction with Normandy Way in Plymouth.
Emergency services attended the scene and the male rider was taken to Derriford Hospital where his injuries have been deemed to be life-changing.
Victoria Road was closed to allow for officers to conduct a thorough investigation. The closure is currently still in place.
Officers from the roads policing team are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen the collision or have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward quoting police log 151 of April 22 2025.