Leader of West Devon Borough Council Mandy Ewings is asking for residents’ views on proposed changes to local government.
The government wants to scrap two-tier county and district or borough councils in favour of unitary authorities.
The question is how this will work in Devon, which currently has two unitaries in Plymouth and Torbay, with the rest of the county covered by a two-tier system of county council and district and borough authorities.
Final proposals, with public views, will be submitted to the government in November.
One proposal is that West Devon borough is combined with the South Hams and Teignbridge districts as a unitary authority.
