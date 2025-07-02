Traders are being urged to keep the cascade of beautiful floral hanging baskets decorating Tavistock town centre refreshed during the summer heat.
Traders belonging to the business organisation Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) have funded colourful baskets throughout the town centre to bring cheer and custom during the summer. However, the recent heatwaves have put a strain on the blooms and shopkeepers are being encouraged to give nature a helping hand by watering the baskets in between weekly drenching by Tavistock Town Council.
Janna Sanders, manager of BID, said: “The hanging baskets around town are looking wonderful this year – we want to keep them flourishing throughout the summer. At present, the town council waters the baskets once a week. However, due to the ongoing heatwave, this may not be sufficient.
“If traders have a basket outside your premises, we kindly ask that they provide it with extra water and plant food where possible. The support of traders will make a big difference – after the investment made in these displays, it would be a great disappointment for the plants to suffer or perish. If anyone cannot reach them, please let me know. We thank all the traders for their help in maintaining the beauty of our town.”
Janna said many baskets contain fuchsias, which require extra water. Unfortunately, some fuchsias have already withered in a few baskets. Traders are asked to remove any dead fuchsias and other plants to keep the baskets looking their best.
Linda Adams, owner of Tavistock florists A Scent-Sation, said: “The hanging baskets are looking their best ever this summer, there are no weeds and there are big strong lovely coloured flowers. They not only look good, but they give an uplift to everyone. It makes the town look vibrant and colourful, alongside the Lions bunting. But the flowers need extra daily slow trickling watering – once a week is not enough.”
