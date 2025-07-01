A new head gardener has been appointed at a ceremonial ‘spade handover’ at Tavistock Sensory Garden.
The event happened at the the garden’s summer garden party on the edge of the Meadows park with 200 volunteers and supporters enjoying an evening of outdoor games, refreshments and entertainment.
The party was opened by Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey and his wife and consort Cathy. Cllr Hipsey thanked the volunteers and trustees for maintaining such a ‘valuable asset to the local community’.
Retiring head gardener Sally Whitfield handed over her spade to her replacement Rob Smith in front of the guests. On moving to Tavistock with his wife Christine in 2022 Rob immediately volunteered to help with the garden and has now agreed to take over from Sally.
Rob has a background in horticulture including working at Kew Gardens. Two of the volunteer gardeners who joined Sally in the garden in 2018 have also decided to hang up their trowels’. John Robinson and Pam Boyse, who previously worked with Sally at Buckland Abbey, and Sally were all presented with appreciation certificates by the mayor.
Entertainment was provided by Tavistock Ukulele Group and Sydenham Damerel Blowers. The mayor, a member of Tavy Tars, apologised the Tars could not perform and performed a solo performance instead. Taster sessions were given in petanque, and bowls by Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club.
A visit by an RHS judge to make an assessment under the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category of Britain in Bloom is due next month. The garden has been rewarded with an ‘outstanding’ classification in recent years and garden head gardener Sally Whitfield is hoping for a similar result this year.
The trustees thanked The Original Pastry House, Mime cafe, Kings Bakery and Tesco for their refreshments donations.
Tavistock Sensory Garden volunteers meet every other Monday, from 9am to 12 noon. For more information please email: [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.