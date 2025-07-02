Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Tavistock when a man in a black hoody tried to snatch a bag from a woman with a pushchair alongside the River Tavy.
Officers are asking for any witnesses to come forward after the incident last weekend, on Riverside Walk, the path alongside the river from Abbey Bridge.
The attempted bag snatch happened on Sunday (June 29). Police have sought to reassure residents that the incident is ‘isolated’.
The police issued the following statement: “We are investigating a report of attempted robbery in Tavistock at the weekend and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“It was reported that soon after 12.10pm on Sunday, June 29, on Riverside Walk, Tavistock, a man attempted to take a bag from a woman with a pushchair who was walking in the area.
“The man was described as white male in his mid-30s to early-40s, of medium build, around 6ft tall, who was wearing a black hoody.
“It is believed this was an isolated incident. There will be an increased police presence in the area while it is investigated.”
Witnesses or anyone with information, such as dashcam footage, to help investigators are asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting 50250165749.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
