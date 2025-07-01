A PLANNING application has been submitted for an array of solar panels at Ferry Farm near Calstock on the Cornish side of the Tamar Valley.
Application PA25/02896 has been submitted to Cornwall Council for 28 panels, to be located on a bank in the garden at Ferry Farm, postcode PL18 9SQ, grid reference SX 44636 69460. The site is located in a meander of the river about a mile from Calstock village centre.
The array would provide energy for 72% of the house’s energy consumption, with a 14.4kWp (kilowatt peak) output.
To make a comment on the application go to the online portal at planning.cornwall.gov.uk and search under the reference.
