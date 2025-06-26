A well-known Tavistock police officer says he will remain in touch with some of the youngsters he helped onto the ‘straight and narrow’ after his retirement from the force.
Police Community Support Officer Kevin Williams is hanging up his police issue boots after 25 years in August.
He says he feels very rewarded he has helped many youngsters out of trouble and in doing so brought peace to the streets. He has been praised for his sensitive and respectful handling of troublemakers in tackling anti-social behaviour in Tavistock.
Over the years many parents of young people and the youngsters themselves –some also now parents –continue to thank him for helping them stay out of trouble.
Kevin is recognised for his successful policing of trouble-spots in the town over the years by his own softly-softly approach.
He said: “I’m ready to retire, though I will miss working with the young people of the town. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved by having some influence on them and their futures. When I first approach groups because there’s been complaints about their behaviour, I make a point of speaking to young people in a respectful way, so they understand why I’m there and what expect from them and what they can expect from me.
“I have also worked closely with Tavistock College, where I can educate and engage with students. This has several benefits. I not only find out more about their lives and their views, but also help them understand what the police do. This breaks down some barriers and misconceptions about the police, which they might get from their parents or friends. In this way, I can sometimes point young people in the right direction at an early stage.”
He set up a football night to give young people something constructive to focus on. This slashed complaints by residents about rowdy behaviour by 75 per cent.
Kevin said: “Many parents have made a point of talking to me and thanking me for calming down situations where trouble has kicked off and their child has been involved. Later the young person has found me and apologised for being abusive to me when I intervened.
“I find I definitely got respect by showing some extra effort to get to know them and what they are going through – it pays off for the community and for the future of the young person themselves.
“I joined the police not to fight crime necessarily, but to make a difference to people’s lives where they have issues and I like to think I have.”
He also helped cut back drink-related assaults and vandalism and other bad behaviour by adults and youngsters in the Meadows with a combination of his reasoned approach and legal sanctions.
Another annoyance to residents were unofficial noisy car gatherings or night-time ‘take-overs’ by proud drivers showing off their often customised vehicles in Bedford car park alongside the river. Kevin came up with an innovative new archaeological design to restrict access which instantly stopped the problem.
Kev, who lives near Tavistock with his wife Brenda, will be spending his new free time on his allotment in Walkhampton and fishing.
