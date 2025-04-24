A series of open access public defibrillators are being installed in Callington and the Tamar Valley area.
The first device in the Tamar Valley Defibrillator Scheme was unveiled at Samworth Brothers’ Cornwall Bakery site on April 10, funded by the Callington company.
A spokesperson for Samworth Brothers said: “At Samworth Brothers Cornwall, we’re incredibly proud that our Callington bakery is home to the first defibrillator to go live on the circuit.
“This is an important community initiative, and we’re excited to support the Tamar Valley Defibrillator Scheme moving forward. Knowing that such a vital piece of life-saving equipment is now easily accessible offers real peace of mind for local residents.”
The collaboration between Callington Rotary and the Lions Club of Callington seeks to install five new defibrillators in the town, and replace one at the town hall, to ensure no one is more than a two-minute drive or ten-minute walk away from a life-saving device.
The lack of public access defibrillators in the community was identified during a first aid training project in local schools.
All defibrillators will be available to the public 24/7 with the defibrillator at the Cornwall Bakery site situated near the Ginsters shop which is open to the public.
A spokesperson for the Lions Club of Callington said: “Callington Lions are thrilled to join forces with Callington Rotary to deliver such an important initiative to our community.
“Working together shows solidarity in our mutual aims to make Callington not only a great place to live but now an even safer place to live.
“Our aim is always to add value to the community in which we serve and by working together means we can achieve even more. We look forward to continuing working with the rotary on this and other projects in the future.”