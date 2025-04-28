Keen skateboarders, scooter riders and BMX riders are invited to have a say on the new multi-use wheeled sports area planned to replace Tavistock’s ageing skateboard park.
Tavistock Town Council and partners, campaign group Tavi Skate and Tavistock Youth Cafe, are asking the community and users to help them plan a new concrete park on the site of the old version in The Meadows.
Anyone, with or without ‘wheeling’ ability, who wants to know more about the plans or contribute ideas is invited to a pop-in consultation session on Wednesday, May 7 from 6-8pm at Tavistock Youth Cafe, at Unit 6, Pixon Court, off Pixon Lane.