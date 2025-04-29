Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society: “The land-use framework could do so much more for the public—it’s a missed opportunity. It is focused on agricultural land and food production but, as the House of Lords committee recommended in 2022, it should equally be about public access. You cannot separate public access from land use, it should be at the heart of the framework. It’s time the government celebrated the Labour movement’s proud history of access provision for all, and stepped up its efforts to improve this throughout England, and especially on people’s doorsteps.”