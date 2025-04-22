Detectives investigating a report of sexual assault at Devil’s Point car park, Plymouth have arrested a man.
Police received a call stating that a man approached a woman in a parked vehicle in the car park at approximately 9.45am on Friday, April18 and sexually assaulted her.
A 31-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody.
