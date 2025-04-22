Detectives investigating a report of sexual assault at Devil’s Point car park, Plymouth have arrested a man.

Police received a call stating that a man approached a woman in a parked vehicle in the car park at approximately 9.45am on Friday, April18 and sexually assaulted her.

A 31-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody.

Police thanked those who had already shared information. Further information or dashcam footage that could help police with enquiries can be shared via the police website or by calling 101 quoting 50250096585.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.