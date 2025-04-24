On social media, Sue Ryder in Tavistock said: “Thank you to Sophie Tea art who bought a hat in our store and then painted it and its box. Sophie then gave it away as a prize to one person drawn from a free raffle. Thank you to all those that attended and cleared our bric-a-brac shelves, buying items that Sophie then gave some of her fabulous art. What a wonderful, whirlwind of an afternoon. It certainly brightened our bank holiday.”