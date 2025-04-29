An endangered eel is receiving added new protection at a West Devon dam.
South West Water (SWW) has installed screens to safeguard the European eel at Lopwell Dam on the River Tavy between Yelverton and Plymouth.
The river is an important haven for water species and an important source of drinking water.
European eel populations have plummeted by more than 90 per cent over the past 40 years. These extraordinary animals begin life thousands of miles away in the Sargasso Sea off North America, drifting across the Atlantic on ocean currents before settling in European rivers. At the end of their lives, they return to the Sargasso Sea to spawn, completing one of nature’s most incredible migrations.
SWW is adhering to wildlife regulations aiming at protecting the eel by upgrading its water intake system with new screens to minimise impacts on young eels and fish, ensuring they remain safe during their river journey.
Phil Turnbull, fisheries advisor at South West Water, said: “With our intakes, we’re interacting directly with wildlife under the water. These new screens provide the highest level of protection, preventing young eels and juvenile fish from being drawn into our systems while also keeping debris out.
“As a team, we’re committed to doing everything we can to protect nature while delivering essential services.”
The screens incorporate crucial features to protect eels, with tiny gaps of just 2mm to ensure juvenile eels cannot pass through and reduced water flow speeds to give the eels time to swim away safely.
Sensors constantly monitor the water flow, triggering screen-cleaning to ensure a steady water supply while safeguarding the delicate early stages of the eels’ remarkable lifecycle.