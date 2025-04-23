Access to Bellever Forest may be affected by timber harvesting is now taking place until autumn 2025.
The forest in Postbridge will still be open to the public but walking trails, public rights of way and car parks will be closed for brief periods until the work is complete.
Ben Philipps, Forestry England’s Dartmoor forester, said: “Bellever Forest is a working woodland producing sustainable timber.
“We are working across most of the forest to thin trees where they are growing closely together. This is an essential part of sustainable forest management, and means removing selected trees to give the remaining ones more space to grow to their potential. Thinning reduces competition for resources like light and water, and also allows more light to reach the forest floor, which improves habitat for ground flora and wildlife.
“The forest is still open to visitors, but please follow all signs and instructions for your safety. We will be working in sections to minimise disruption and as long as weather conditions allow.”
Along the western bank of the East Dart River, Forestry England will be clearing two small areas of trees that have reached full maturity.
Various tree species will be planted in their place to increase the diversity and resilience of the woodland.
Before any forestry work will take place ecological surveys will be carried out to check for birds, mammals, rodents, invertebrates, flora and fungi.
Forestry England says those carrying out the work will continue to check for wildlife while working and will adapt, pause or suspend work if they find any animal that must be protected.
The organisation warns that forestry work is very hazardous.
A falling tree can weigh several tonnes and hit the ground at nearly 60mph. If a harvesting machine chainsaw snaps, it can fly through the forest like a bullet.