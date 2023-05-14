Bere Ferrers villagers pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Coronation.
Celebrations started with a barbecue and band at the Social Club on Friday night (May 5). The following morning the Community Shop and Café moved from the Church Hall to the Social Club so that those attending could watch the coronation on the television. A special cake was baked by Glenys Whelan, and everyone was gripped watching the ceremony.
On Saturday afternoon the bells at St Andrew’s Church rang out a celebratory peal, then cream teas were served at the Tamar Belle railway, with entertainment by the Really Amazing Bere Ferrers Railway Band. Fortunately the weather cleared for the afternoon event.
Sunday morning started with a special Coronation service at St Andrew’s Church, with members of St Andrew’s Singers singing both a special anthem commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music and also one written by a member of the singers, Helena Rogers. The singers then repeated Helena’s song at the village shared lunch in the Church Hall, and led a sing-a-long featuring songs from the decades from the 1950s onwards.
On Monday the day’s national theme of The Big Help Out saw an intrepid band of villagers taking part in a litter-pick in the rain. Unfortunately the picnic and children’s games in the Recreation Field had to be abandoned due to the weather.