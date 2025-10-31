Tribute been paid to a much loved and valued volunteer at a West Devon museum.
Barbara Watson, one of Tavistock Museum's longest serving, dedicated, diligent and much respected volunteers, sadly passed away last week (week beginning October 20) after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Barbara impressed her colleagues and foreign visitors by her language skills, often surprising overseas tourists by conversing in their mother tongue.
Lesley Holliday, museum manager, said: “Barbara was very much valued as one of the team, as one of the museum's longstanding volunteers, still volunteering with us even at the beginning of this season.
“She always looked forward to her stewarding role on the front desk, age being no barrier, until ill health and surgery forced her to step away.
“A wonderful linguist, she often impressed overseas visitors when she greeted them in their own language, but made sure everyone had the warmest of welcomes to the museum.”
Barbara also created museum information cards in German, French and Spanish.
An active lady, she was a keen gardener and was still playing tennis alongside her volunteering role. For many years she would put out donated books to sell in aid of the museum and donate her own home-grown potted plants to help raise museum funds.
Barbara’s husband, Rod said: "Barbara made a lot of money for the museum over the years by selling potted plants, which she took down from home when we put the donated books out every Saturday.”
Chris and Tony Rose, museum trustees, said: “This is such sad news. A lovely lady who will be much missed.”
Kate Kelly, museum volunteer said: “Very sad news. She was a lovely person, one of my first jobs was working with her on the book stall in the butcher's hall. A kind and gentle person."
"I'm so sorry to hear this. My first year volunteering at the museum on Thursdays was with her and volunteer Julia. She was such a source of knowledge and so helpful. A great loss., said Harriet Kinloch, volunteer.
Geoff Savage, museum trustee, said: “A very sad day. I have known Babara and Rod for a number of years. We first met them through Tavistock Twinning association, and also through the adult evening classes. I remember many social events, both twinning and get-togethers with the rest of the teaching team. She will be sadly missed."
"Barbara was a lovely gentle lady with great knowledge. What a loss”, said Sally-Ann Martin, visitor experience lead volunteer.
Harry Smith, interim museum chair, said: “Extremely sad news. Clearly Barbara was dedicated and extremely loyal to the museum and someone loved by many".
Trustee Kevin Dickens said: "Desperately sad news. Barbara was a lovely, modest, highly accomplished lady. Anyone who knew her will feel a deep sense of loss.
“Barbara was a charming lady, whose modesty masked great accomplishment. Her loss for family and friends is compounded by the sense that, as the old saying goes, when a person of wisdom dies, it is as if an entire library has burnt down.”
