British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of October 31, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Torridge and Tavistock were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,171 out of 2,930,106 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,781 out of 1,004,558 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 845 out of 489,875 total signatures
• Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 543 out of 209,306 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 458 out of 258,077 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 361 out of 190,288 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 183 out of 79,902 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 172 out of 100,903 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 149 out of 69,924 total signatures
• Reduce the school week to four days a week — 135 out of 124,503 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.