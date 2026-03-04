Two singer/songwriters from Tavistock have collaborated in bringing out debut recordings of their community choirs for charity.
The Tavistock folk duo, Suthering’s Julu Irvine and Heg Brignall, have brought the sound of the two choirs they direct, Tavistock’s Wheelhouse Folk Choir and Plymouth’s Great Sea Choir to make the choirs’ recording debuts with an EP each.
The pair said: “At a time when hope can feel fleeting, this double EP release by Wheelhouse Folk Choir and The Great Sea Choir, demonstrates the true power of community.”
Recorded by Lukas Drinkwater and with musical direction from Julu and Heg, these two choirs, made up entirely of un-auditioned community singers, have created something ‘very special’ indeed.
Both EPs feature Julu and Heg’s a cappella arrangements, unaccompanied (chapel style) vocal music without instrumentation.
The duo describe the recordings: “The songs are traditional and contemporary folk songs, which shine with heartfelt passion, complex textures and committed, high quality singing.”
With album artwork created by artists within the choir these two collections of songs are as “bold and impressive as they are deeply moving.
“The sound of the 45 singers in each choir is spine-tingling, and their commitment to the challenging arrangements pushes the boundaries of what a community choir should sound like.”
Cappella, originally for Renaissance-style church music, is commonly used for a variety of styles from modern pop, jazz to barbershop.
Proceeds from the Great Choir’s Echoes and Falls EP is raising money for MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians.
While proceeds from the Wheelhouse Folk Choir’s Little Gifts of Life go towards Freedom from Torture.
Freedom from Torture supports people who have survived torture to heal, feel safe and strong again. Its vision is a world free from torture and ensure survivors’ human rights are restored through rehabilitation and protection.
The Great Sea Choir is known for its complex arrangements they perform original and traditional and modern folk songs.
The Great Sea Choir’s tracks are: John Barleycorn (Traditional / Johnny Flynn), Black Bull of Norroway (Julu Irvine / Suthering), Thrift (Spell Songs) and Headwater (Salthouse).
The Wheelhouse Folk Choir performs in the Dartmoor area, sometimes with the Wheelhouse Folk Choir and raised funds for Tavistock Food Bank last year.
The Wheelhouse Folk Choir’s tracks are: The Pirate’s Gospel (Alela Diane), The Tallest Tree (O’Hooley & Tidow), Caledonia (Dougie Maclean) and The Lost Words Blessing (Spell Songs).
To hear the Wheelhouse Folk Choir’s Pirate’s Gospel track from their new EP Little Gifts of Life click on this link:
To contact the Wheelhouse Folk Choir see these www.wheelhousefolkchoir.co.uk, email: [email protected], Facebook: www.facebook.com/wheelhousefolkchoir or Instagram: www.instagram.com/wheelhousefolkchoir;
To contact the Great Sea Choir: www.thegreatseachoir.co.uk, Email: [email protected], Facebook: www.facebook.com/thegreatseachoir
With kind permission from all the original artists, these two EPs will be available to buy on CD, download and on all streaming sites (except Caledonia, which is available on CD and Bandcamp only) on Friday, March 20.
