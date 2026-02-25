About 300 people packed Tavistock parish church last night (Tuesday, February 24) to mark the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Emotions ran high and tears shed as Ukrainian refugees or ‘guests’ of the Tavistock area joined locals to pray and sing for peace and hope at a church service including a Ukrainian/English choir and Ukrainian families reciting poetry and other readings.
The service was led by the Rev Nick Law supported by the Rev Hazel Butland with a New Testament reading by local historian Simon Dell.
Ukrainian Liuba Malynovska introduced the event with words of thanks to Tavistock area resident hosts for accommodating them in their homes and the general community for making them feel so welcome as refugees.
She said the service was a “powerful symbol of standing in unity and helped all Ukrainians in the area feel that they were not alone while their country was invaded. This and the every day support by local people gave them hope they would overcome this sad and stressful time.”
Tatiana Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian who supported the service organisers said after the event: “To each of us, who is here, in safety, being able to come together and connect to our country and our people especially on that sad invasion day, means a lot. Ukraine is wounded and hurting but it keeps fighting.
“Our people are exhausted more than ever but they stand together and hope for the peaceful future.
“All of us here, by coming together to pray, know that we cannot do much, but this is what we can do. We make this this small contribution to the peaceful future of our nation.
“It helps us feel united between ourselves and we keep connected to our roots. We help our children remember who they are and where they come from.”
The mother of two said her compatriots want all their children to know that they belong to their country (despite making a full life in Tavistock) as well as now being part of the Tavistock community.
The event cemented the bond between the Ukrainians and the Tavistock area community: “Uniting in this service makes us know repeatedly we are not alone here.”
She thanked St. Eustachius church for staging a “powerful and emotional service for which we are immensely grateful for.”
On behalf of Ukrainian ‘guests’ she thanked the Rev Nick Law, Rev Hazel Butland and Rev Matthew Godfrey and everyone in the parish who helped, organised and prepared it.
“So many people from local community and surrounding areas came to pray with us, to tell us that they care and want to help and to pray with us for the peace to come to our dear homeland.
“I cannot say how much this means to me and to all my Ukrainian compatriots here. We all know that we are not alone. British people have been here for us and they still are.
“We are supported in every way by people here. Everyone’s kindness and care keeps us going everyday. Our faith also gives us hope.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.