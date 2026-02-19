A Tavistock charity supporting isolated vulnerable people is appealing for help in buying a new bus to provide a vital lifeline for many.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) is asking the community, businesses and other partners to support its £61,500 appeal to buy the fully accessible minibus.
TASS needs to replace its ageing bus which is used to pick up isolated people, some with mobility issues, to take them to group activities and important health and medical appointments.
Without the new bus, many of the group activities and lifts to personal appointments might have to be cancelled.
The new bus needs to be accessible for wheelchair users and therefore, have removable seats and a powered lift to load the chair and user.
Deb Morris, TASS general manager, said: “Our TASS community transport service is at the heart of everything we do. It is a vital component and without it many of the other things we provide would not be so well attended or may not be able to continue.
“There are no other accessible transport options in the area that take people from their own home to a destination of their choice at their preferred time.”
Wheelchair users and other passengers are taken by volunteer drivers in the ageing 14-seat mini-bus or the wheelchair adapted smaller Berlingo van with three passenger seats. They take people to group outings, rural drop-in centres, the Tavistock community cafe, next to the bus station or to weekly groups activities.
TASS also runs a network of volunteer drivers who use their own cars to take people from as far as Launceston to mainly Plymouth hospital and Tavistock GP surgery appointments. This car service is already overstretched and cannot step into the breach if the bus is not replaced.
Paul Newman and Bryan Podmore are TASS volunteers who run the weekly Horrabridge drop-in group.
Bryan said: “As we age our social circles diminish and social isolation has a negative impact on health reducing an older person’s capability to access activities and connection in their community.
“The purpose of the Horrabridge drop-in is to reduce loneliness and isolation. It provides opportunities for individuals to come together, make friends, socialise and return to their community.
“The TASS minibus is essential in access for all, collecting those who live in the rural community around Horrabridge, as well as giving those who are wheelchair users or impaired mobility safe access to this important community hub.”
The Thursday Horrabridge drop-in (Thursdays 10am–12 noon) gives people in the village and from the surrounding countryside a chance to socialise over lunch and enjoy have games, raffles, entertainment or guest speakers.
The ageing TASS bus fleet is rapidly diminishing as it ages. One of the two minibuses had to be sold for spares a year ago, while the ten-year-old Berlingo needs mandatory six-weekly safety checks and has higher running and maintenance costs.
The remaining mini-bus has cost £10,000 in the past year which is unsustainable for a small charity, said Deb.
Donations to support the minibus appeal are welcome at TASS HQ, by cash, card or cheque.
