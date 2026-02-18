While a planning application for a new estate includes a transport assessment commissioned by the developer, the predicted impact on nearby roads has to be “severe” to be grounds for refusal. Rules require a separate decision for each site, yet it’s the overall transport system in a town or village that enables or obstructs easy movement. So we support Tavistock Town Council’s call for traffic modelling of the whole town, so planners can assess individual and cumulative impact of housing sites. We hope it won’t just be about cars and roads. To be really useful, modelling should include ways to enable safer walking and cycling, and frequent, reliable buses all day long. Then we’ll greet new residents in the street, not glare at their cars on the road.