Recent adverts seem dominated by cruise-ship companies. Their images are of very large ships with five-star food outlets and above all deep blue seas with no waves in sight. They all look very tempting. They are clearly very popular holidays. Thus for many a holiday ‘away’ will be their choice. I confess that the idea of a cruise is not on my wish list. Whilst they do look very glamorous they also look very crowded. I am reminded of friends who told me of the time on a cruise where they spent all day in their cabin lying down in terrible weather. They asked themselves if this was worth paying a hundred pounds each for such an experience. Another couple told me of their cruise being stopped in Spain, meaning they had to fly home, as the Bay of Biscay was in its usual rough state.