As we come to this time of the year many people look forward to the longer brighter days. We love to see the snowdrops and daffodils appearing. Some of us love to watch the lambs playfully skipping about the field.
A new year for many is a time of reflection on the past and looking forward to the future. Many of us start off the year with great intentions but by now have often drifted back into our old ways.
As we look at the lambs skipping about the field, it reminds us of another lamb. Jesus the Lamb of God who came to take away the sin the world. He is the one who can help us truly change from within. If any man be in Christ is a new creation old things are passed away behold all things become new. Jesus is the only one who can help us make a new start in life.
In this past year we may have failed God in many ways yet he is still willing to forgive us of our sins. If we go directly to Jesus confessing, we are sinners he will forgive us as long as we're genuine. Jesus not religion can transform our lives. He is a wonderful saviour who has taken the punishment we deserve for our sins. Romans 5 verse 8 says’ while we were yet sinners Christ died for us’.
This year can be different if you believe in Jesus with all your heart, if you give God control of every part of your life. Why not come to Jesus and confess your sin, put your faith in him alone to forgive you? Jesus loves us and died in our place, taking the punishment we deserve for sin. Why not get a Bible and read for yourself how much God loves you? John’s gospel is a good place to start.
