In the Bible (especially the older ‘authorised’ version), inclination is mentioned a number of times, particularly in two general areas. Firstly ‘inclining ears’ suggest attentive listening, as we seek to hear from God, and request His listening to us as we communicate with Him. Secondly ‘inclining hearts’ portray the desires of our deepest inmost beings. This is reflected in some church services, where the leader will read instructions from the Bible, and those present can make a response such as “Lord, have mercy on us, and incline our hearts to keep your laws”.