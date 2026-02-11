What an amazing language we have! Take today’s heading - ‘Inclination’.
It can mean the angle, or slope of something. We may ask something like “What is the angle of inclination for the ‘Leaning Tower of Pisa’?”
Alternatively, our inclinations can indicate our tendencies, urges (or leanings!) to act or feel in a particular way.
Over these past few wet weeks I have had little inclination to get outdoors to do anything much other than essentials like dog-walking!!
What of our general inclinations? Do we like a busy social life, or do we prefer the company of a few close friends in a quiet way? Are we physically inclined, or do we prefer a less active lifestyle? Do we tend to take people as we find them, or are we influenced by the attitudes of others? So much of our life is governed by our inclinations.
In the Bible (especially the older ‘authorised’ version), inclination is mentioned a number of times, particularly in two general areas. Firstly ‘inclining ears’ suggest attentive listening, as we seek to hear from God, and request His listening to us as we communicate with Him. Secondly ‘inclining hearts’ portray the desires of our deepest inmost beings. This is reflected in some church services, where the leader will read instructions from the Bible, and those present can make a response such as “Lord, have mercy on us, and incline our hearts to keep your laws”.
What next? Do we need to review our general inclinations and attitudes in our lives, particularly towards God and other people? Are we willing to ‘incline our ears’ to hear what God is trying to say to us? Are we willing to ‘incline our hearts’ towards Him, and accept His will for the way we live?
Think on it!
