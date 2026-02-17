Carers and cared-for people have been assured no decisions have been made on staffing as a consultation into the future of dementia services in West Devon and Tavistock takes place.
Livewell Southwest is seeking the views of partner organisations supporting carers and the people they care for, vulnerable people with age-related health conditions such as frailty and dementia.
One of those groups is Tavistock Memory Cafe (TMC) which is desperate to retain the Healthy Aging Team (HAT), comprising an Admiral Nurse, administrator and frailty nurse.
The Admiral Nurse role is vital, helping avoid crises among cared for people with dementia who might otherwise need escalating hospital care or add to the caring duties of carers.
The future of the HAT is under review due to what Livewell describe as ‘financial challenges across systems’. Livewell admits the HAT is ‘hugely valued’ and a ‘lifeline for people with dementia and their carers’.
Graham Coiley, TMC chair, said: “We are very concerned this vital team is threatened. On behalf of those living with dementia, present and future, and their family carers who receive Admiral Nurse support, we cannot express strongly enough the importance of the service.”
He said dementia was ‘unforgiving’ with a multitude of challenges - memory loss, behavioural changes, inability to self-care, safety in the home and carer fatigue: “To remain independent and well at home, people need professional support from a specialist nurse with extensive dementia knowledge and experience, from the HAT and Admiral Nurse. Withdrawing the nurse will mean less independence and the risk of a crisis leading to acute hospital admission.”
HAT is provided by Livewell Southwest and the West Devon Primary Care Network (PCN), a collaboration of GP surgeries employing multi-disciplinary teams.
Livewell said it has an internal staff consultation period ending on Tuesday, February 24 and a periodic consideration of funding to ensure services continue to suitable and effective.
“In this time, wider services across frailty and dementia care that our service users can access have evolved. As with any service, we take a periodic reviews to ensure provision remains suitable and effective.
“An internal staff consultation period is currently underway. This allows them to give their insights and considerations, which will help inform how any decision on the service is taken forward.
“No conclusions have been drawn at this point and we do not want to pre-empt that process which will run until February 24 and we will provide further updates when that becomes clear.”
The views will shape future services and funding to care, advice and support that service users and their carers have access to.
Admiral Nurses are specialist dementia nurses who provide free, expert advice, support and understanding to help families care for their loved ones. Frailty nurses assess and manage older people with reduced physical/cognitive abilities to maintain independence and prevent crises.
Tavistock Memory Cafe works with statutory services and Tavistock Dementia Alliance. It is run by volunteers, offering carers and cared for people the chance to meet others, vital information and a range of stimulating activities.
