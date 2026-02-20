There is sadness in Tavistock after the Stannary Brewery announced suddenly it is closing its doors for good.
The venue off Pixon Lane has been a popular venue for its beers, brewed on the premises, and its music nights.
It has been run by brewers Mark Stephens, Chris John and Garry White, who posted a statement on their website saying that “it’s a final cheers from the three of us”.
The friends set up their microbrewery off Pixon Lane ten years ago and after their beers proved popular, they expanded into larger premises nearby. They have won many awards for their beers and the brewery is also a popular venue for a night out.
Mark, Chris and Garry said: “With heavy hearts and a tear in our eye we have to announce that we have closed the gates to Stannary for the final time.
“We'd like to thank all our family, friends, staff and customers for all their love and support over the past ten years. We shot for the stars, punched above our weight and had lots of laughs along the way. Chris, Mark & Garry.”
The news comes after the trio won a gold for their IPA (India Pale Ale) Winnemucca at the National Independent Beer Awards in March 2025. A month later, they scooped more awards back in Devon at Indie Beer Awards at The Maltings in Newton Abbot, including a gold for their mainstay session pale ale All That Jazz, which they had brewed since the beginning.
They have said in a Facebook post that the brewing will continue.
