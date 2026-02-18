Two planning appeals are being heard by a government planning inspector over unauthorised caravan sites on two adjoining plots of land in a West Devon hamlet.
The two appeals are against planning enforcement being taken by planning authority West Devon Borough Council over static caravans and associated work without planning permission on both sites. They have been submitted by two different people
The two appeals will be heard at West Devon Borough Council’s offices at Kilworthy Park, Tavistock on March 18 at 10am. They are expected to last two days.
West Devon Borough Council’s Cllr Chris Edmonds, ward member for Tamarside, which includes LIftondown, said: “On 18 and 19 March 2026, two appeals are being heard by the Planning Inspectorate at the West Devon Borough Council Offices. The appeals are against two Enforcement Notices that West Devon Borough Council served in 2025.
“Appeal APP/Q1153/C/25/3374608 is against an Enforcement Notice served on Land to the West of Midway, Liftondown on 17 September 2025. The breaches of Planning Control the Enforcement Notice relates to are the unauthorised change of use of land, from agriculture to the use as a caravan site for residential purposes, the unauthorised erection of a stable building, shed and storage container, and the unauthorised site clearance, preparatory works, and area of hardstanding that facilitate the unauthorised residential use of the land.
“Appeal APP/Q1153/C/25/3374695 is against an Enforcement Notice served at Higher Liftondown Heights, Liftondown, on 1 October 2025. The breaches of Planning Control the Enforcement Notice relates to are the unauthorised change of use of the land, from an equestrian and agricultural use, to use as a caravan site for residential purposes, and the associated operational development to facilitate the residential use of the land.”
The sites share a postcode, The first site, appeal reference ending 3374608, is on land west of Midway. The second site, appeal reference ending 3374695, is on land at Higher Liftondown Heights.
The details of both appeals can be found on the Planning Inspectorate website using these references.
Meanwhile, property developer Cavanna Homes has told planning authority West Devon Borough Council that it plans to submit a planning application for 100 homes on the northwest outskirts of Tavistock in the summer.
The application will be for a greenfield site beside Cavanna Homes’ completed development Broadleigh Park on New Launceston Road.
