“Appeal APP/Q1153/C/25/3374608 is against an Enforcement Notice served on Land to the West of Midway, Liftondown on 17 September 2025. The breaches of Planning Control the Enforcement Notice relates to are the unauthorised change of use of land, from agriculture to the use as a caravan site for residential purposes, the unauthorised erection of a stable building, shed and storage container, and the unauthorised site clearance, preparatory works, and area of hardstanding that facilitate the unauthorised residential use of the land.