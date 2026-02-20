PLANS have been submitted to West Devon Borough Council to determine whether full planning permission is needed to convert barns into homes near Lamerton.
The barns at Hurlditch Farm, Collacombe Cross are part of a Devon County Council-owned dairy farm. They are no longer required for agricultural purposes.
The applicant has applied to see if a ‘Class Q’ permission can be secured to convert the building into four homes without full planning permission.
A Class Q permission can be allowed where farm buildings are no longer needed as such and can be converted into homes with minimal alteration to the outside of the property.
The barns already have electricity, but would need internal insulation and partition walls. Only windows and doors need to be added to the external walls of the building. They are in good condition.
The application number is 0299/26/PDM and the map reference is SX 439 774.
