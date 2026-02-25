An inquest has been opened today (Wednesday) into the death of a 63-year-old company director on Dartmoor.
Jonathan Brunton went missing on February 17. He was found dead with his vehicle the following day at Merrivale car park near Tavistock following searches involving dog units.
An inquest has been opened at Exeter Coroner's Court which confirmed that Skipton-born Mr Brunton lived in Newton Ferrers near Plymouth.
The area coroner Deborah Archer said the cause of his death has not yet been ascertained.
The hearing was adjourned until a later date.
