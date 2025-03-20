A SHOWCASE for young entrepreneurs in Tavistock Pannier Market has been declared a success on its first week.
Tavistock’s youth market attracted 20 traders in Butchers Hall on Saturday, March 8 who could perhaps be the next generation of entrepreneurs, following in the footsteps of the likes of Anita Roddick and Alan Sugar who rose from nothing to global success.
The youngsters took advantage of the free pitches, under a special initiative by Tavistock Town Council to market and sell their arts and crafts in partnership with the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF).
The event gives would-be traders valuable experience of direct contact with the buying public and helps them learn how to show off their products in the best way in a competitive environment.
An added benefit of having newcomers is refreshing the stallholder mix, bringing down the average age, and adding to the variety of products. The event will be repeated because of its success, possibly on a quarterly basis.
Olivia Hughes, of Tavistock market, said: “The event was really successful. Shoppers and other traders said there was a real buzz from having young lively would-be traders. They were a bubbly and a breath of fresh air – just what we need for the future health of the pannier market.
“The young people got a rare chance to become sellers for the day in a supportive environment when they came face-to-face with their customers. Actually meeting customers is less likely now that many start-ups begin on-line.
“It’s a brave thing to do for many young people and I hope they benefited and learned something and gained confidence.”
Products included horse shoes welded together to create garden sculptures, crocheted handbags, sweets, baby clothes with print designs, artwork, boutique clothes, bubble tea and bees wax creations.
To encourage imaginative and creative marketing through their stalls, prizes were offered and given out by town mayor Paul Ward.
Ella Collins, 19, of Ellabees Art, won the prize for the best-dressed stand while Molly Harris of Mollie Makes won best innovative business idea with her crochet handbags, all the more impressive as she has impaired sight.
Successful Tavistock businessman Brett Kinsman-Daw who runs ABC Services in the town, gave a short supportive talk to all of the participants at the beginning of the day as well. Brett started his career in the town’s pannier market before expanding to a shop on West Street with customers throughout the country.
Olivia added: “This youth market provides the next generation with the chance to experience the excitement of trading in a market environment.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity, and there’s so much they can learn, for example, how to set up their stall, make their products and packaging appealing, display items attractively, stay organised, handle money, set realistic prices to sell their goods, and most importantly, interact with customers face-to-face.”
Young traders can test their products through their pricing levels in front of a discerning public.
She also thanked Jim, of Loaded Fries, for generously giving every youth market seller free chips from his van for the day.