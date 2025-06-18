The Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir are being joined by a talented Cornish-born flutist and soprano soloist for a charity concert in Tavistock.
The choir will perform with Samantha Rowe at their annual gala concert at St Eustachius Church in Tavistock on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30pm.
The concert will be supporting Cancer Research UK.
The choir, under the baton of guest conductor Dr Sean Sweeney, will entertain the audience with a wide variety of songs, some old, some new, but always with something for everyone to enjoy.
The evening will be compered by local personality Justin Leigh, who is the choir’s president.
Tickets are £10 ( under 14s admitted free ), available online at tamarvalleymvc.com, at the Guildhall Visitor Information Centre, at Book Stop or on the door.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.