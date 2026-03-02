Imaginations sparked lots of ideas about what the future looks like when pupils entered their own time machine at Tavistock Primary School.
Visitors and pupils started thinking what the past also felt and looked like immediately they entered school today (Monday, March 2),because the time machine is the first thing they saw at the entrance.
With multi-coloured lighting, sparkly hangings, a solar system interpretation, futuristic sculptures and a time machine ‘control panel’ with lots of coloured ‘buttons’ - every child who entered the school felt like they were immersed in another world before they even sat down at their desks.
The project was part of a lead up to international World Book Day and national Year of Reading 2026 which are both designed to encourage reading books through inspirational story-telling.
Teacher Lisa Base said: “Tavistock Primary held a whole-school writing day today. Children were first warned that something strange was happening when a picture of a time-machine appeared on the school's messaging service on Sunday evening.
“Signs to the time-machine were all around the school and anticipation was high.
“There was a real buzz in the air as the children took it in turns to venture into the time-machine which could take them into the ‘land of the dinosaurs’ or into the future.
“Children then returned to class and wrote incredible stories inspired by their experience.”
Two year three and four children Dalington Opara and Sophia Lloyd told their teacher excitedly, ‘We have so many ideas about what to write’.
Teaching staff gave up their weekend to transform the entrance into a time-machine - thanks to Mrs. Sam Lake, Mrs. Julia Stacey and Lisa.
As English Lead, Lisa decided to offer the children an ‘immersive’ experience to inspire their writing: “We also used films to further engage the children.”
