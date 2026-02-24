The newest member of school has the deepest chocolatey brown eyes and is always pleased to see his classmates.
However, Rufus is most pleased if you give him a stroke and a crunchy treat.
He is in fact, a Dachshund and the most appealing and calm of little animals to have at a busy school - which makes him ideal as a new wellbeing dog for the pupils of Whitchurch Primary.
Rufus belongs to Abigail Croot, Whitchurch Primary head of school who said the newest member of the school family is being introduced as a support dog, helping with children’s wellbeing in a calm, structured and closely supervised way.
Miss Croot, herself new in post, said, ‘Many primary schools now successfully use school dogs to help children with confidence, emotional regulation, reading, and anxiety, and we are introducing this in line with well-established good practice.
“A full risk assessment has been completed, and clear procedures are in place to ensure this is safe, inclusive and well-managed. Any children who are scared of dogs, who have allergies, or just don’t wish to interact with Rufus, will not be forced to do so.
“We want Rufus to help our pupils feel calm and settled, to encourage engagement and focus, and provide reassurance during times of stress.”
She added: “We hope that having Rufus on site will be a positive and calming presence for many children, and we are committed to introducing him in a way that is safe, thoughtful and inclusive.”
One of his admirers is Sylvia, six, who said: “I love Rufus. He is adorable. I stroke him as much as I can when I see him. He is very well behaved at school.”
Fellow pupil Frankie, seven, said: “ Rufus is a very friendly dog. I look look forward to seeing him every day at school. He welcomes us to school in the morning which is nice.”
Ben said: “He is a nice dog. I like stroking him and to say hello every day when I see him. He is is nice and calm dog. He makes it good to come to school every day.”
Ella, ten, likes dogs and has a family pet at home called Buster: “Rufus likes strokes like Buster. I like stroking him. I see him in the morning with Miss Croot, which is very nice.”
Laura Talbot, school administrator, said: “ It’s lovely having Rufus. All the children are excited to see him and to know he is in school. He can be reassuring to children who are having an off day.”
Helen Warren, director of operations at First Federation Trust which runs the school, said: “We welcome Rufus to the team, and as with any new member, they go through an induction.”
Rufus is vaccinated, insured, has general health checks and risk assessments for his induction.
She added: “We then make sure, for his welfare and the children’s, he is closely monitored and not left alone. He'll be on his lead when he moves throughout the school and won't be allowed in any unsuitable areas which includes the dining spaces.”
