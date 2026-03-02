Young wordsmiths from Tavistock have impressed in a writing competition.
The five scribes from Tavistock have been presented with certificates and even a prize for their creative writing.
Mariana Pavlenko, Mila Easton, Aria Roberts, Max Grindey and Lily Fleming entered the Tavistock Rotary Club Young Writers' competition (part of a national competition).
Tavistock Primary School teacher Lisa Base said: “The theme was happiness in nature and the children could write a poem or a story which showed their understanding of the title and their creativity. Lovely Lilly won a prize. Well done all.”
Lilly’s poem includes the following verses: “The birds flutter in the sky. I watch them tweet as I walk by, stealing my food, the seagulls screech. But not the robin, blue tit or finch.
“Some owls only wake at night, not midday, not morn. Some owls only hunt at night, they hunt til the rise of the dawn.
“Flocks of starlings gliding above, making beautiful patterns, I can’t help but love, floating in the wind.”
The 2025-26 Rotary Young Writer competition invites participants aged 5-17 to explore the theme "Happiness in Nature" through poetry or prose. The prose limit was up to 550 words, fact or fiction.
The competition has three stages local club, district and national final. It is open to schools, community groups and home-educated students.
The Rotary Young Writer competition is organised and promoted by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.
It is designed to support and encourage the development of writing skills.
Some stages may include more than one round to select entrants progressing to the next stage.
The competition aims to encourage young people to develop their writing skills and creativity, express their thoughts and ideas through the written word, interpret the theme thoughtfully and enjoy writing as a rewarding means of self-expression.
