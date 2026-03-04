High flying air cadets celebrated success at their annual awards evening.
The proud youngsters of 2312 (Tavistock) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets were rewarded for their dedication to the community, their skills and to their unit at their annual dining-in night and presentation and awards evening.
More than 40 cadets, staff and parents joined together to recognise the endeavours of their young people accomplishing great success in everything they do and take part in at Tavistock’s own squadron.
Tavistock squadron Flight Lieutenant Sophie Forbes, said: “There were great achievements from bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh awards to first time flying certificates and recognition for achievements both on and away from squadron.
“These included success in music, commendations for cadets and their contribution to the local community and promotions for those cadets taking on more responsibility for activities and teaching skills for younger cadets.
“We were delighted to be joined by Squadron Leader Reis RAF Air Cadets and Flying Officer Willson of the RAF, as our principle guests and for the excellent food provided at Tavistock’s Taylor’s Restaurant.”
Cups and trophies were also awarded for Cadet NCO of the Year (Cadet FS Dyter), for drill (Sgt Boyd), for air rifle target shooting (Cadet Meyerhoff), best newcomer (Junior Cadet Mansfield), for model-making (Cadet Flannery), and the Warrant Officer Ross Award for most improved cadet (Corporal Horler) and Cadet of the Year to name but a few. Teaching awards were also made to Cadet FS Dyter, Sgt Boyd and Sgt Wain.
For further details on joining the squadron (aged 12-17) to learn to fly, or who has an interest in all things space/cyber and engineering, the 10 Tors Challenge, outdoor activities and academic achievements contact the Flt Lt Forbes at: [email protected] or find out more www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets/cadets/being-a-cadet/
