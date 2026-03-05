The user of an electric bike has been prosecuted for riding it while under the influence of alcohol, police have said.
Andrew Carpenter, aged 37, of Tavistock, has been disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £309.
He has been convicted of driving an electric bike under the influence of alcohol and of possession of class B drugs.
A police statement after the conviction, said: “Tavistock police are committed to clamping down on the illegal use of e-bikes and e-scooters and will deal robustly with those who chose to ignore legislation around these vehicles, to reduce harm on our roads.”
Tavistock police have been clamping down on e-scooter use and said earlier this year: “These vehicles are illegal and pose a very real risk to public safety. Our team will not hesitate to act if electric scooters are seen being used illegally in public places in the West Devon area.”
Electric scooters are classified as powered vehicles, so the rules that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters, including the need to have a valid licence insurance and tax.
If you use an e-scooter illegally, your e-scooter may be seized and destroyed, you may incur a fine and may receive up to six points on your licence.
Trials of rental e-scooters are currently taking place legally in various locations across the UK. To find out more, visit https://orlo.uk/R3n7k
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.