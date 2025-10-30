West Devon vets have launched a pet safety campaign ahead of November fireworks.
Okeford Veterinary Centre Okehampton and Westmoor Vets in Tavistock have unveiled their advice to help local owners keep pets safe and calm during seasonal fireworks displays.
Steve Grills, senior clinical director at Okeford surgery, said: “With fireworks season just around the corner, our clients often ask how they can help keep their pets safe and calm. Our campaign is all about giving owners simple, effective tools to make this season more comfortable for their pets.”
The initiative aims to raise awareness of the impact fireworks can have on pets and provide practical guidance to help navigate the season safely.
Steve said: “Studies show that nearly half of all dogs exhibit signs of fear when exposed to fireworks. For most pets, simple changes at home are enough to settle their nerves. However, some pets may experience more severe fear or noise phobia. This can be harder to manage, but treatment is possible.”
Steve advises creating a comfortable space at home: “You can use blankets, toys, and familiar scents, and their water should be moved nearby.
“For smaller pets, bring their cage or hutch away from windows and don’t be tempted to handle them, as they are more likely to nip or jump and be injured. Playing relaxing music or white noise can also help.”
Kristina Chourot, at Westmoor Vets said: “Keep pets inside from dusk until dawn. Safety is most important, even if it means missing a few walks.
“Try introducing an indoor litter tray early so they are used to this option. Sudden loud noises can cause pets to panic, increasing the number of traffic accidents and escaped pets, so remember to check microchip details are up to date for cats and dogs.”
Owners can help by remaining calm and offering gentle reassurance can ease their anxiety. Never punish your pet for showing signs of fear, such as destructive behaviour or toileting in the house.
