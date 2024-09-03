The family of a man who died in a car crash near Tavistock have paid tribute to a kind, loving and devoted father.
David Sterratt, 46, a photographer and Royal Navy veteran, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at Iron Railings Cross, between Tavistock and Chillaton on August Bank Holiday Monday. A baby girl also involved in the crash died later in hospital.
In a tribute issued today, his family said: “David Sterratt’s family and friends are devastated by the tragic loss of his life. He was a loving, kind-hearted, funny, and devoted father of two young children.
“We have been overwhelmed by the support shown and many kind words that have been shared by those who knew him.
“David, 46, born in Cornwall, lived in Tavistock with his partner and children, served in the Royal Navy and more recently as a talented photographer. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”
The family wish their privacy to be respected at this time.
Police were called at around 12.55pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26 to a two-vehicle collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and Kia Rio at the accident blackspot north of Tavistock.
David was the front seat passenger of the Kia and was confirmed dead at the scene.
Four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of them, a ten-month-old girl, sustained life-threatening injuries and died on Thursday, August 29.
Three other people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
A man in his 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further investigations.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.