His widow Yvonne, of Milton Abbot, who he had been married to for 62 years, said: ‘There’s a huge hole in my life now because Chris was such an energetic and active person. The same applies to his community work. He was so active in promoting the arts in the area and had a big influence on opening up people’s access and minds to art. I’ll just have to be extra busy to compensate now, but I don’t know who will fill his shoes in the various organisations in the area.’