He then made reference to Okehampton’s CCTV network, which is significantly more built up after the town received funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in recent years, saying: “I’d say it’s at about 80% effectivity in Okehampton, however it is not actively monitored nor a reactive system, it is recorded onto a police database in Torbay. Despite this, town CCTV helped capture the lead up to a serious sexual assault we are certain will result in a conviction. This is in contrast to a nasty, recent incident of GBH on West Street in Tavistock which there is currently insufficient evidence to secure a conviction as CCTV only extends as far as shop doorways.”