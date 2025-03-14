A 20-year-old woman has been banned from areas of Tavistock centre after multiple anti-social behaviour offences in the town.
The woman received a criminal behaviour order (CBO) designed to prevent her from causing anti-social behaviour in Tavistock for two years.
Chloe Yorath, 20, of Werrington Drive, Callington, was issued with the CBO when she appeared before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 13.
The CBO was granted after Yorath had breached several community protection warnings, following incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town.
Local Policing Inspector Daniel Jones said: “It was inevitable Chloe would receive a CBO given her disregard for previous anti-social behaviour warnings.
“We hope that this will deter her from causing or inciting anti-social behaviour, which is a blight on our community.”
Under the terms of the CBO, which is to run until March 12, 2027, Yorath must not enter certain areas within Tavistock.