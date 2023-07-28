Tavistock’s men’s A team capped a memorable Plymouth and District Tennis League season with victory in their final match, at home to Mannamead A, writes Mike Baker.
They knew a win against their main rivals for Division 1 would yield the title and duly clinched a 67-37 victory. Well done to Rhys Dunford, Nick Bielby, Pete Bradley and Luke Wakely for a fantastic achievement. Thanks should also go to Matt Smith, Keith Abbott and Pete Rodgers who ably stood in for the As during a standout season.
Elsewhere, Tavistock’s men’s results from an almost-complete season completed a rather disappointing return after a number of promotions last term.
The B team’s final match against Looe A was postponed due to weather, but they have been relegated back to Division 3 irrespective of the result in the rearranged fixture this week.
The C team lost 70-26 to Plymstock 70-26 and are relegated to Division 5, while the D team lost to Devonshire C 72-28, not helped by having to play indoors due to the rain. The loss means they are relegated back to Division 6.
The E team enjoyed a walkover 72-0 result against St Budeaux D, who couldn’t raise a team, so finished fourth in Division 6.
Finally, the F team lost 52-35 at home to Menheniot B, but also finished fourth in their inaugural season in Division 7, ahead of Looe C and Plympton C.