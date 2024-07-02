AS the country goes to the polls to elect a new government, the leader of campaign group Tavy Rail has revealed candidates are backing the railway’s return to Tavistock.
Richard Searight, leader of TavyRail, sent a letter to candidates in Torridge and Tavistock asking them to back restoring the Bere Alston to Tavistock line.
A commitment has been secured from the Government to fund the restoration of the line which was taken up during the 1960s as part of the Beeching cuts. There will also be a station, close to the new housing development off Callington Road.
Of the six candidates in Tavistock and Torridge, three have told him they would definitely back the railway – Sir Geoffrey Cox (Conservative), Isabel Saxby (Labour) and Andrew Jackson (Reform UK).
Richard added, though, that he feels all candidates are behind the restoration of the line between Bere Alston and Tavistock and he described it as a ‘win win’ to put across to voters when out canvassing.
He has also written to candidates in the other constituencies which the railway line passes through as it wends its way down towards Plymouth.
These are South West Devon (now including the Yelverton area), Plymouth Moor View and Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.
Richard said: “I can’t actually find anyone against it [the railway]. It has just absolutely got to happen. At Tavistock Carnival we will be carrying a banner and it has 2028/29 on it [as the date of the railway’s return]. All hell will break loose if that is not the case.”