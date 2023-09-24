Hundreds lined the streets of Tavistock for the town's annual carnival by the Lions.
The theme for the floats was musicals and groups threw themselves into the spirit of the occasion with Lamerton School, Tavistock Library, Whitchurch Scouts, Tavistock Primary dressing up in colourful costumes to enact scenes from the Trolls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Lion King and other variations on the idea.
Steam engines and Plymouth Pipe Band and Steel Reel added the soundtracks. Also in the parade was the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock, Tavistock Fire and Rescue and Tavistock Bee Keepers.
The event was postponed after rain stopped it going ahead two months ago, but was blessed with dry weather.
An army of collectors requested cash donations from the crowds with funds helping Tavistock Lions fund their activities supporting charities with their events throughout the year.