Tavistock’s MP reacts to Boris Johnson resignation

By Sarah Pitt   |   Reporter   |
Thursday 7th July 2022 3:23 pm
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes
[email protected]
Sir Geoffrey Cox MP
Sir Geoffrey Cox (Tindle )

TORRIDGE and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox has broken months of silence over Boris Johnson’s conduct to react to today’s news of the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Sir Geoffrey said: ‘I’m very saddened that matters have reached this point, but I am convinced in the circumstances the Prime Minister has taken the right decision.’

