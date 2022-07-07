Tavistock’s MP reacts to Boris Johnson resignation
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes[email protected]
Thursday 7th July 2022 3:23 pm
Share
Sir Geoffrey Cox (Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
TORRIDGE and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox has broken months of silence over Boris Johnson’s conduct to react to today’s news of the Prime Minister’s resignation.
Sir Geoffrey said: ‘I’m very saddened that matters have reached this point, but I am convinced in the circumstances the Prime Minister has taken the right decision.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |