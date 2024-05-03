Tavistock's largest pothole, about 15 feet long by two feet, has been filled by Devon County Council.
Highways workers repaired the hole last week on the busy Plymouth Road which is the main road from Plymouth.
The highways criteria for declaring it an official ‘pothole’ apparently ruled it out of being repaired earlier as part of the urgent pothole mending programme.
However, extensive publicity and complaints by drivers forced to avoid the hole by swerving inside or outside into the oncoming traffic, has prompted the repair.
David Newcombe, is campaigning for potholes to be repaired faster, and said: “It’s good to see that common sense has been applied to this defect, despite being declared by DCC as not fitting the criteria for repair as a pothole.”
David is also providing evidence of potholes across to Torridge and West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox who is lobbying for more funds from the Government to address the growing backlog of repairs.