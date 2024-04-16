AN OCCUPATIONAL health worker from Tavistock is running the London Marathon this weekend in aid of the disability equality charity Scope after being diagnosed with ADHD.
Sarah Rhodes, 51, will be lining up with the thousands of other charity runners for a cause close to her heart after her diagnosis aged 48. She wants to highlight that not all disabilities are visible and promote the benefits of running for neurodiverse people.
Sarah’s own diagnosis came after realising she had similar traits to many of the people with ADHD that she was seeing professionally. She also finds running benefits her ADHD as it helps manage the symptoms.
As a volunteer run leader for running clubs and a qualified England Athletics coach in running fitness with Tavistock Athletics Club, Sarah has trained as an ADHD coach since her diagnosis. She said: “I had people referred to me - people with ADHD and autism among them. It wasn’t until I was speaking to some of those people thinking, ‘well, isn't everybody like that?’ that I realised I had the same traits they did. “
She then became aware of traits in her daughter (aged ten) who has since been diagnosed with ADHD and now has support after struggling in school with bullying and making friends.
“Just because someone doesn’t look disabled doesn’t mean they are not struggling internally, and I feel it is important that there is awareness of this. Plus the fact that people are disabled only by their environment, and a world that is not set up to support their needs.”
“Running clears my mind and I can think and focus when I run, so it has the same effect for me as the medication does and this lasts for a while afterwards. Running is extremely beneficial for my mental health and running with others is great for me socially.
“I don't see myself as disabled, but my view on the world makes me disabled in certain circumstances and in certain situations, and running helps – it’s something where there is a level playing field for all.” To donate see: Sarah Rhodes is fundraising for Scope (justgiving.com)