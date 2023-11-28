He left her a sizeable inheritance which she used to buy a house and start a family- despite not having a partner. Around a year after her dad’s death, Jayme had fertility tests and settled on naturally conceiving using a sperm donor. The money covered three vials of sperm, medication, and appointments from the Centre for Reproduction & Gynaecology Wales (CRGW) fertility clinic, Plymouth. After undergoing IUI – artificial insemination – Jayme was delighted to fall pregnant on the third try, in December 2021.