A TAVISTOCK woman welcomed her first child after spending inheritance money from her dad on a sperm donor.
Jayme Browning, 35, spent nearly £7k on her fertility journey after her dad Russell Browning, 66, died in January 2020.
He left her a sizeable inheritance which she used to buy a house and start a family- despite not having a partner. Around a year after her dad’s death, Jayme had fertility tests and settled on naturally conceiving using a sperm donor. The money covered three vials of sperm, medication, and appointments from the Centre for Reproduction & Gynaecology Wales (CRGW) fertility clinic, Plymouth. After undergoing IUI – artificial insemination – Jayme was delighted to fall pregnant on the third try, in December 2021.
Jayme had a tough pregnancy after developing gestational diabetes and had to take insulin. But it was “worth it” when her little girl, Edie, arrived by c-section at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, on July 19 2022, 12pm, weighing 6lbs 13oz.
Jayme, a housing officer, from Tavistock, said: “Losing my dad was the moment I really took becoming a mum seriously. Life is short and I’m so sad he never got meet his granddaughter.”
Jayme’s dad Russell, went into hospital in December 2019 with breathing difficulties, and died from suspected pulmonary lung disease a month later.
“I’m very lucky I had the inheritance money, and I wanted to put it towards something sensible for my future”, said Jayme.
“I joked with friends that if I hit 35 and was still single, I’d get a turkey baster and do it myself. But I hit 34 and thought the time was right.I knew I wanted a child, and I was able to afford the treatment – so I went for it.”
Jayme continued, “Edie was perfect - it was surreal holding her in my arms for the first time.
“We’re all waiting for the right time, right person, but no time is ever perfect. “All I know that it’s been hands down best decision I have ever made.”
At six months old, Jayme met her current partner, Tim, 32, a road line worker, who has “slotted” into their lives nicely.
Little Edie recently celebrating her first birthday and Jayme has settled into motherhood.