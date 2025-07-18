A SALVATION Army missionary is holding a tabletop sale in Tavistock’s Pannier Market later this week to raise money to present to children’s homes on a special 90th birthday trip to India.
Joan Williams, 89, who lives in Tavistock, is holding the sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (July 24-26) in aid of the Salvation Army.
She plans to present the proceeds to children’s homes in Calcutta (Kolkata) when she visits to say a fond farewell to orphans she has helped on her many visits to India.
The visit, which will run over her 90th birthday in January next year, will probably be her last overseas trip after a lifetime of service to the Salvation Army.
She looks back on friendships over many years. She has given thousands of hospitalised or homeless people care, hope and a new future in the UK and abroad with the local branch.
She will be joined on her trip to India by her daughter Janet, son Chris, son-in-law Derek and grandson.
Joan said: “This will be an emotional visit for me. The people I’ve met and helped over the years have become like an extended family. I find it very rewarding carrying out God’s work in a practical way, so people get help directly or I help ensure funds go straight to them.
“I’ve had so much support from my own family, so it’s very appropriate that they come with me on this important trip.”
